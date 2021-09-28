Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021), SEP 28 - Premier Mariosaid Tuesday that the government will putforward to host theUniversalsition or. "It is without doubt a great opportunity for the development of the city," he said in a letter to mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections in the Italian capital.thanked the candidates for ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rome bid

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

, SEP 28 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that the government will putforward to host the 2030 Universal Exposition or Expo. "It is without doubt a great opportunity for the development of the city," he said in a letter to mayoral candidates in the upcoming ..., SEP 28 - European soccer's governing body UEFA has said that it has dropped disciplinary procedures against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over the failed attempt to form a European Super ...