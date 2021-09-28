Disney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Ultime Blog

Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

Rome, SEP 28 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that the government will put Rome forward to host the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Rome, SEP 28 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that the government will put Rome forward to host the 2030 Universal Exposition or Expo. "It is without doubt a great opportunity for the development of the city," he said in a letter to mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections in the Italian capital. Draghi thanked the candidates for ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rome bid

Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi

ROME, SEP 28 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that the government will put Rome forward to host the 2030 Universal Exposition or Expo. "It is without doubt a great opportunity for the development of the city," he said in a letter to mayoral candidates in the upcoming ...

UEFA drops bid to punish Juve, Real, Barca for Super League

ROME, SEP 28 - European soccer's governing body UEFA has said that it has dropped disciplinary procedures against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over the failed attempt to form a European Super ...
Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion in race for innovation prize  La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rome bid
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Rome bid Rome 2030 Expo says Draghi