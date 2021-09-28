Rome to bid for 2030 Expo says Draghi (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Rome, SEP 28 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that the government will put Rome forward to host the 2030 Universal Exposition or Expo. "It is without doubt a great opportunity for the development of the city," he said in a letter to mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections in the Italian capital. Draghi thanked the candidates for ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
