The Last of Us: “nuovi contenuti” promessi da Naughty Dog per l’outbreak day – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) The Last of Us 2, novità in arrivo forse durante l’outbreak day, con Naughty Dog che ha promesso “nuovi contenuti” per la celebrazione.. The Last of Us si avvicina all’outbreak day, ovvero la celebrazione annuale della serie che si fa corrispondere al giorno in cui, secondo la storia originale, è avvenuto l’avvio del contagio che ha distrutto l’umanità, ovvero il 26 settembre e per questa occasione Naughty Dog ha promesso anche “nuovi contenuti”, a quanto pare. Come da tradizione, Naughty Dog e PlayStation hanno già annunciato una serie di prodotti in vendita legati a The Last of Us, principalmente capi … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4Read More L'articolo The Last of ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) Theof Us 2, novità in arrivo forse duranteday, conDog che ha promesso “” per la celebrazione.. Theof Us si avvicina alday, ovvero la celebrazione annuale della serie che si fa corrispondere al giorno in cui, secondo la storia originale, è avvenuto l’avvio del contagio che ha distrutto l’umanità, ovvero il 26 settembre e per questa occasioneDog ha promesso anche “”, a quanto pare. Come da tradizione,Dog e PlayStation hanno già annunciato una serie di prodotti in vendita legati a Theof Us, principalmente capi … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4Read More L'articolo Theof ...

Advertising

acmilan : ?? When was the last time we avoided defeat after falling behind away to Juve in Serie A? Find out ??… - misteruplay2016 : The Last of Us Parte II: la splendida replica della chitarra di Ellie da $2.000 è disponibile in Europa - PatryckAugusto4 : @Draft5gg @coldzera @peacemaker @Complexity Imagina o The Last Dance na COL e nesse manto. ?? - ClashOfClansAl6 : Hey Clashers! Nuovo Post su Clash of Clans All Star news clashofclansallstarnews 'Hey Clashers! ?? ed eccoci per… - VolkvVadim : RT @SHolostea: Long time since the last strip teases isn’t it ? Dove sto come vorrei, dove vivo i sogni miei… l’avventura che c’è dentro di… -