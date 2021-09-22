FLYR Labs Lands $150 Million in Series C Funding Led by WestCap (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) - Software Pioneer of The Revenue Operating System™ Accelerates Growth to Meet Strong Demand and Expand Its Product and Service Offerings; WestCap Joins FLYR's Board SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
FLYR Labs, pioneer of the data and AI-driven Revenue Operating System for airlines, travel, and transportation, today announced it has secured $150 Million in Series C Funding led by WestCap, a growth equity firm founded by Laurence Tosi, former CFO of Airbnb and Blackstone, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman, and WndrCo, along with insiders Peter Thiel, Streamlined Ventures, JetBlue Technology Ventures, and Gopher Asset Management. This Funding will be used to expand the company's product offerings, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FLYR Labs, pioneer of the data and AI-driven Revenue Operating System for airlines, travel, and transportation, today announced it has secured $150 Million in Series C Funding led by WestCap, a growth equity firm founded by Laurence Tosi, former CFO of Airbnb and Blackstone, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman, and WndrCo, along with insiders Peter Thiel, Streamlined Ventures, JetBlue Technology Ventures, and Gopher Asset Management. This Funding will be used to expand the company's product offerings, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
FLYR LabsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FLYR Labs