Comfy | Enlighted Launches Flexible Spaces 2.0 to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Workplaces (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Upgrade Enhances Employee Hybrid Work and Grants Deep Insights on Space Utilization OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today, Comfy Enlighted, the leading provider of intelligent and sustainable workspace solutions, announced the launch of Flexible Spaces 2.0. This enhanced application expands Flexible Spaces' functionality with ways to establish team neighborhoods and provide more detailed employee preference insights. The new capabilities Help companies foster better collaboration and bring their employees back to a safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective Hybrid office environment. "With the nature of work and the function of the workspace transformed due to COVID, SAP is excited to continue partnering with ...
