Comfy | Enlighted Launches Flexible Spaces 2 0 to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Workplaces

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Upgrade Enhances EmployeeWork and Grants Deep Insights on Space Utilization OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today,, the leading provider of intelligent and sustainable workspace solutions, announced the launch of2.0. This enhanced application expands' functionality with ways to establish team neighborhoods and provide more detailed employee preference insights. The new capabilitiescompanies foster better collaboration and bring their employees back to a safer, more sustainable, and cost-effectiveoffice environment. "With the nature of work and the function of the workspace transformed due to COVID, SAP is excited to continue partnering with ...