Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk

The Partnership will enable The Trade Desk advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home ...

Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) The Partnership will enable The Trade Desk advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a Global scale via Solimar through the Hivestack SSP MONTREAL, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Hivestack, the Global ad tech leader in programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, has today announced a strategic Global Partnership with The Trade Desk, a Global technology company that empowers buyers of digital advertising. The ...
