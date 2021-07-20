Cognizant Enhances its Smart Manufacturing Offerings with the Acquisition of TQS Integration (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) New data intelligence capabilities deliver the most comprehensive solution for clients to embrace Industry 4.0 TEANECK, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has agreed to acquire TQS Integration, a privately owned global industrial data and intelligence company based in Lismore, Ireland. TQS delivers Manufacturing data intelligence, global technology consulting and digital systems Integration to help manufacturers accelerate their digital transformations. Founded in 1998, TQS services clients in the life sciences, food and beverage, and energy and renewables industries. As ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has agreed to acquire TQS Integration, a privately owned global industrial data and intelligence company based in Lismore, Ireland. TQS delivers Manufacturing data intelligence, global technology consulting and digital systems Integration to help manufacturers accelerate their digital transformations. Founded in 1998, TQS services clients in the life sciences, food and beverage, and energy and renewables industries. As ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cognizant Enhances
Cognizant Enhances its Smart Manufacturing Offerings with the Acquisition of TQS IntegrationNew data intelligence capabilities deliver the most comprehensive solution for clients to embrace Industry 4.0 TEANECK, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...
Cognizant EnhancesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cognizant Enhances