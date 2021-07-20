Back 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaLa Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Ultime Blog

Cognizant Enhances its Smart Manufacturing Offerings with the Acquisition of TQS Integration

New data intelligence capabilities deliver the most comprehensive solution for clients to embrace ...

zazoom
Commenta
Cognizant Enhances its Smart Manufacturing Offerings with the Acquisition of TQS Integration (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) New data intelligence capabilities deliver the most comprehensive solution for clients to embrace Industry 4.0 TEANECK, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has agreed to acquire TQS Integration, a privately owned global industrial data and intelligence company based in Lismore, Ireland. TQS delivers Manufacturing data intelligence, global technology consulting and digital systems Integration to help manufacturers accelerate their digital transformations. Founded in 1998, TQS services clients in the life sciences, food and beverage, and energy and renewables industries. As ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cognizant Enhances

Cognizant Enhances its Smart Manufacturing Offerings with the Acquisition of TQS Integration

New data intelligence capabilities deliver the most comprehensive solution for clients to embrace Industry 4.0 TEANECK, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cognizant Enhances
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cognizant Enhances Cognizant Enhances Smart Manufacturing Offerings