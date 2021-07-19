Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beach (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Naples, JUL 19 - A young Lesbian couple were attacked verbally and physically and forced to leave a beach near Naples at the weekend, sources said Monday. The man who attacked them reportedly told ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beachNAPLES, JUL 19 - A young lesbian couple were attacked verbally and physically and forced to leave a beach near Naples at the weekend, sources said Monday. The man who attacked them reportedly told them they were "bothering ...
