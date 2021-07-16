LA County To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless Of Vaccination Status (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that they will be reinstating the Indoor Mask Mandate “Regardless of Vaccination Status” due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The announcement was made by L.A. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis, who revealed that the new rule will go into effect on L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
County ReinstateSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : County Reinstate