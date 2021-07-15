FP Markets Enhances Its Global Offering by Adding 550+ Multi-Country Share CFDs (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - New Share CFDs available via FP Markets Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include a wide range of international companies, representing diverse sectors listed on leading Global exchanges, including Zoom, Alibaba, HSBC, Manchester United, Sony and a range of Biotech and Big Pharma companies SYDNEY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
