«The Offer», dopo Alex Karev Justin Chambers sarà Marlon Brando (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) Lo scorso gennaio, quindici anni dopo aver indossato il camice la prima volta, Justin Chambers ha reso pubblica la decisione di lasciare Grey’s Anatomy. «Non c’è un modo giusto per dire addio», ha ammesso Alex Karev, scomparendo poi dai radar televisivi. Chambers ha lasciato la serie tv di Shonda Rhimes. Poi, si è eclissato, per riemergere – rinvigorito – solo nel weekend passato. Leggi su vanityfair
Justin Chambers sarà Marlon Brando in The Offer, la miniserie sulla realizzazione de Il PadrinoJustin Chambers, dopo l’addio al medical drama più famoso d’America, ovvero Grey’s Anatomy, è stato scelto per interpretare il ...
