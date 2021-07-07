Hisense Hero Products Sales Revenue Soars by 209%, Showcasing Technologies and Brand Success in Europe (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) QINGDAO, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UEFA EURO 2020 final match is kicking off soon. Even though the tournament was postponed because of Covid-19, but football fans' excitement has not diminished. As the official global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020, Hisense has launched several marketing campaigns and received many praises from football fans, which Successfully strengthened Hisense's Brand power and influence. According to Hisense, from January to June 2021, the total Sales Revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia increased by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UEFA EURO 2020 final match is kicking off soon. Even though the tournament was postponed because of Covid-19, but football fans' excitement has not diminished. As the official global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020, Hisense has launched several marketing campaigns and received many praises from football fans, which Successfully strengthened Hisense's Brand power and influence. According to Hisense, from January to June 2021, the total Sales Revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia increased by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Hero
Le migliori offerte del Prime Day 2021... Quantum Dot, HDR, Dolby Atmos - 499 ( - 38%) Hisense 65U81QF Smart TV ULED 4K 65 , Quantum Dot, ... 18000 DPI - 39,99 ( - 60%) Logitech G PRO Mouse Gaming Wireless, Sensore HERO 25.600 DPI, RGB - 63,89 ...
Tanti elettrodomestici e prodotti hi - tech a prezzi shock nelle offerte Mediaworld!...00 ( 1.099,00 ) Frigorifero combinato RB41R7899SR/EF - 1.119,00 ( 1.649,00 ) Smart TV HiSense ...99) Redmi Mi 10T - 389,00 (499,00) iPhone 12 - 799,00 (989,00) Logitech G502 Hero - ...
Fino a 600€ di sconto nello Speciale Hisense su Euronics Tom's Hardware Italia
Hisense HeroSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Hero