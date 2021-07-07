Hisense Hero Products Sales Revenue Soars by 209% | Showcasing Technologies and Brand Success in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) QINGDAO, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/UEFA EURO 2020 final match is kicking off soon. Even though the tournament was postponed because of Covid-19, but football fans' excitement has not diminished. As the official global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020,has launched several marketing campaigns and received many praises from football fans, whichfully strengthened'spower and influence. According to, from January to June 2021, the totalof ULED TV U7 and U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia increased by ...