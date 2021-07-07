Italia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaUltime Blog

CasinoEuro marks YouTube milestone with a one-off special

VALLETTA, Malta, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoEuro have released a one-off gadget haul video to ...

zazoom
Commenta
CasinoEuro marks YouTube milestone with a one-off special (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) VALLETTA, Malta, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 CasinoEuro have released a one-off "gadget haul" video to commemorate nearly a year since launching its successful series reviewing slot machine games. Since starting the review series in September 2020 on YouTube the online casino have featured the industry's top games accumultating 250,000 views worldwide. For the haul video aired two weeks ago CasinoEuro went for a slightly different approach to mark the milestone and thank viewers for their support. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CasinoEuro marks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CasinoEuro marks CasinoEuro marks YouTube milestone with