CasinoEuro marks YouTube milestone with a one-off special (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) VALLETTA, Malta, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CasinoEuro have released a one-off "gadget haul" video to commemorate nearly a year since launching its successful series reviewing slot machine games. Since starting the review series in September 2020 on YouTube the online casino have featured the industry's top games accumultating 250,000 views worldwide. For the haul video aired two weeks ago CasinoEuro went for a slightly different approach to mark the milestone and thank viewers for their support. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CasinoEuro have released a one-off "gadget haul" video to commemorate nearly a year since launching its successful series reviewing slot machine games. Since starting the review series in September 2020 on YouTube the online casino have featured the industry's top games accumultating 250,000 views worldwide. For the haul video aired two weeks ago CasinoEuro went for a slightly different approach to mark the milestone and thank viewers for their support. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CasinoEuro marksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CasinoEuro marks