Cannes Build-Back Promises Riches, Discovery & Deals (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet, will provide star power at a 2021 Cannes Festival packed to overflowing with established and very often new European and world cinema arthouse talent. The festival films will also drive much of Cannes’ business. Cannes’ business behemoth, a pre-sales market unveiling big indie projects — such as this year’s $60 million Vin Diesel vehicle “Muscle” — took place June 21-25 at the virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings. “In some ways, Cannes ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cannes Build
Cannes Build - Back Promises Riches, Discovery & Deals..." Leos Carax's "Annette," starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," with Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet, will provide star power at a 2021 Cannes ...
Filmax Adds Psychological Thriller 'The House Among the Cactuses' Pick Up (EXCLUSIVE)..." because they know how to masterfully build tension, how to be disturbing and how to have ...of Sand" and Ibon Cormenzana's movie "Guilt" " the latter of which also features at this week's pre - Cannes ...
BlueIT campione mondiale dell’IBM Watson Build Challenge La Repubblica
Cannes BuildSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cannes Build