Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

(Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) "Today, 20 years after that concert, we are back in the hard, ancient land between the West and the ... "Music makes it easy to understand each other because music is everyone's language, it's universal ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Muti takes

L'HuffPost

"We still remember the emotional silence, the intense feeling in the Arts and Sports Palace in Yerevan in the summer of 2001, when we performed an all - Verdi programme," recalled Riccardo. "..."We still remember the emotional silence, the intense feeling in the Arts and Sports Palace in Yerevan in the summer of 2001, when we performed an all - Verdi programme," recalled Riccardo. "...