Masters of the Universe | Revelation | un nuovo trailer della serie animata

Netflix ha condiviso un nuovo trailer della serie Masters of the Universe: Revelation, in arrivo in ...

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, un nuovo trailer della serie animata (Di sabato 3 luglio 2021) Netflix ha condiviso un nuovo trailer della serie Masters of the Universe: Revelation, in arrivo in streaming il 23 luglio. Masters of the Universe: Revelation arriverà il 23 luglio e Netflix ha condiviso un nuovo trailer che regala alcune sequenze della prima parte della serie animata. Nel video si raccontano le origini di Eternia, ma la magia è scomparsa e il regno e l'interno universo sono in pericolo. I protagonisti ...
Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Smith: "mi hanno chiesto di renderla shakespeariana"

Lo showrunner Kevin Smith ha rivelato che cosa gli è stato chiesto nella realizzazione di Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
