McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From Defense Innovation Unit for MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device - to - Cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has received a Success Memorandum From the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), after a year - long pilot program to prove and adapt the platform ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : McAfee Receives
McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From Defense Innovation Unit for MVISION Unified Cloud EdgeAbout McAfee McAfee is the device - to - cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.
Aemetis Receives Approval for 32 Mile Extension of Biogas Pipeline for Dairy RNG Project..." added McAfee. The Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project is a collection of dairy lagoon anerobic digesters that are being built, owned, and operated by Aemetis Biogas LLC, utilizing waste ...
McAfee ReceivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : McAfee Receives