Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From Defense Innovation Unit for MVISION Unified Cloud Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device - to - Cloud cybersecurity ...

zazoom
Commenta
McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From Defense Innovation Unit for MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device - to - Cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has received a Success Memorandum From the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), after a year - long pilot program to prove and adapt the platform ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : McAfee Receives

McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From Defense Innovation Unit for MVISION Unified Cloud Edge

About McAfee McAfee is the device - to - cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.

Aemetis Receives Approval for 32 Mile Extension of Biogas Pipeline for Dairy RNG Project

..." added McAfee. The Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project is a collection of dairy lagoon anerobic digesters that are being built, owned, and operated by Aemetis Biogas LLC, utilizing waste ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : McAfee Receives
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : McAfee Receives McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From