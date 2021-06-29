The Platinum Jubilee Pageant Revealed (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Colossal 'Queen's Beasts' the height of three storey houses, dragons the dimension of London buses, and more than 5,000 military personnel, performers, key workers and volunteers from across the UK and all corners of the Commonwealth are planned to celebrate The Queen's 70-year reign next year in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Held in London on Sunday 5th June 2022, The Pageant is shaping up to be one of the largest celebratory events for decades and will tell the story of Her Majesty's record reign and our transforming society over this unprecedented period.

