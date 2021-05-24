Sonata Software celebrates 30 years of relationship with Microsoft (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) - To further expand the relationship with a range of new growth initiatives and investments aligned to Microsoft strategy BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, announced 30 years of relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to invest aggressively in a business that Sonata had identified ahead of the curve and has helped drive growth. A relationship that started in India in 1991 has today blossomed into a worldwide 360-degree one, spanning industries, technologies and geographies. Currently Sonata not only provides services to Microsoft across product engineering, customer support ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, announced 30 years of relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to invest aggressively in a business that Sonata had identified ahead of the curve and has helped drive growth. A relationship that started in India in 1991 has today blossomed into a worldwide 360-degree one, spanning industries, technologies and geographies. Currently Sonata not only provides services to Microsoft across product engineering, customer support ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sonata Software
Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growthAnnounces global launch of 'CXe', Sonata's unique enhanced integrated CX management solutions designed for the new normal BENGALURU, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today announced its plans to tap the Customer Experience (CX) market to fuel growth with the launch of 'CXe', its unique ...
Sonata Software's unique 'Platformation' strategy for Digital Transformation sees global upturnPlease follow and like us:
Canale di Suez bloccato per settimane? Le conseguenze del disastro Ever Given: "Prezzi alle stelle", cosa pagheremo di più Liberoquotidiano.it
Sonata SoftwareSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sonata Software