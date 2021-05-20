VeChainThor | The Superior Platform To Seize Nascent NFT Opportunities

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/NFTs have taken the world by storm, witnessing the rise of NFT adoption, with digital artwork auctions fetching as much as $70 Million USD and NFTs even being included in the Oscars 2021 gift bag and making headlines in the media. More recently, eBay Inc. allowed the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles like trading cards, images and video clips on its- the first e-commerce company to tap into the NFT frenzy. With artists, celebrities, producers and other creatives adopting NFTs in droves, we see the emergence of NFTs as a new mainstay for arts, culture and collectibles, but the technology is capable of far more. NFTs have the potential to positively impact every aspect of our daily digital lives, unlocking and sustainable value for enterprises. This is where VeChain's Enterprise NFT (eNFT) Ecosystem comes into ...