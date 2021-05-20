Cher Biopic From ‘Mamma Mia!’ Producers, Eric Roth in the Works at Universal (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) On the day before her 75th birthday, Cher is gifting fans with the news that an official Biopic of her life is in the Works. The untitled film is set at Universal Pictures, with “Mamma Mia!” Producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board to produce and Eric Roth penning the script, Variety has confirmed. Cher announced the film in a tweet, writing: “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..Eric Roth IS GOING 2 WRITE IT.” Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.THEYY PRODUCED ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
arrobagemeio : a cena da biopic do casamento da cher e do sonny - JillM_Webb : ASDFGHJKL CHER BIOPIC COMING!!!! - org4mdley : Ansioso pelo biopic da Cher e da Madonna - classicalball85 : Faranno un biopic su Cher ?? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cher BiopicRobbie Williams: arriva un biopic R101
Cher BiopicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cher Biopic