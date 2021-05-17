INFODAS Releases COMP-LAND Tactical Cross Domain Solution For High-assurance Connectivity in Extreme Environments (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) COLOGNE, Germany, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In order to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and enabling the battle space at the Tactical edge, INFODAS developed the COMP-LAND series based on its NATO, EU and German SECRET approved SDoT Cross Domain Solution portfolio. Heat, dust, mud, altitude, or shock no longer limit Connectivity of tanks, armored personnel carriers or air defense systems to networks and classification levels that would otherwise be kept separate. Fast and controlled data exchange from Unclassified to SECRET between sensors, effectors, command and control centers (C2), cloud COMPuting Environments or military coalitions from any platform is a future military ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In order to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and enabling the battle space at the Tactical edge, INFODAS developed the COMP-LAND series based on its NATO, EU and German SECRET approved SDoT Cross Domain Solution portfolio. Heat, dust, mud, altitude, or shock no longer limit Connectivity of tanks, armored personnel carriers or air defense systems to networks and classification levels that would otherwise be kept separate. Fast and controlled data exchange from Unclassified to SECRET between sensors, effectors, command and control centers (C2), cloud COMPuting Environments or military coalitions from any platform is a future military ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
INFODAS ReleasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INFODAS Releases