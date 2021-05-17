INFODAS Releases COMP-LAND Tactical Cross Domain Solution For High-assurance Connectivity in Extreme Environments

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) COLOGNE, Germany, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/In order to support Joint AllCommand and Control (JADC2) and enabling the battle space at theedge,developed theseries based on its NATO, EU and German SECRET approved SDoTportfolio. Heat, dust, mud, altitude, or shock no longer limitof tanks, armored personnel carriers or air defense systems to networks and classification levels that would otherwise be kept separate. Fast and controlled data exchange from Unclassified to SECRET between sensors, effectors, command and control centers (C2), cloudutingor military coalitions from any platform is a future military ...