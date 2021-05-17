Denise Pipitone : nuove rivelazioni dell’avvocato di Piera MaggioAlessandro Talotti morto a 40 ani : il campione sconfitto da un cancroUomini e Donne rivelazione sull’ex dama Maria Tona ... solo per farsi ...Filippo Viscido si è tolto la vita in garage : choc a Battipaglia per ...SALVA LA GALASSIA CON MASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITIONKerbal Space Program 2: serie più semplice per i nuovi giocatoriZTE: i suoi prodotti 5G ottengono punteggi alti per la valutazione ...Ghostrunner: annunciato il sequelLorella Boccia : mi ispiro a Ellen De GeneresKasia Smutniak : I diritti delle donne vanno tutelati!

INFODAS Releases COMP-LAND Tactical Cross Domain Solution For High-assurance Connectivity in Extreme Environments

COLOGNE, Germany, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to support Joint All Domain Command and Control ...

zazoom
Commenta
INFODAS Releases COMP-LAND Tactical Cross Domain Solution For High-assurance Connectivity in Extreme Environments (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) COLOGNE, Germany, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In order to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and enabling the battle space at the Tactical edge, INFODAS developed the COMP-LAND series based on its NATO, EU and German SECRET approved SDoT Cross Domain Solution portfolio. Heat, dust, mud, altitude, or shock no longer limit Connectivity of tanks, armored personnel carriers or air defense systems to networks and classification levels that would otherwise be kept separate.     Fast and controlled data exchange from Unclassified to SECRET between sensors, effectors, command and control centers (C2), cloud COMPuting Environments or military coalitions from any platform is a future military ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INFODAS Releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : INFODAS Releases INFODAS Releases COMP LAND Tactical