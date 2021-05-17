The Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital DeluxeIl 24 maggio i Coldplay in concerto in esclusiva su TikTok per il Red ...Metal Slug: Arriva il remake - TrailerLa Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozioneElisabetta Canalis su Instagram : Basta con questo politicamente ...

Draghi proposes putting curfew back to 11 | ending it 21 6

ROME, MAY 17 - Premier Mario Draghi on Monday proposed to the government's COVID 'control room' to push ...

Draghi proposes putting curfew back to 11, ending it 21/6 (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 17 - Premier Mario Draghi on Monday proposed to the government's COVID 'control room' to push back the virus - containing curfew from 10 to 11 pm shortly, pushing it further back to midnight from June 7, and ending ti completely from June 21, government sources said. The control room's recommendations are set to be approved by a subsequent cabinet meeting. .
