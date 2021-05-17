Draghi proposes putting curfew back to 11, ending it 21/6 (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 17 - Premier Mario Draghi on Monday proposed to the government's COVID 'control room' to push back the virus - containing curfew from 10 to 11 pm shortly, pushing it further back to midnight from June 7, and ending ti completely from June 21, government sources said. The control room's recommendations are set to be approved by a subsequent cabinet meeting. .Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
