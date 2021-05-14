ZTE: i suoi prodotti 5G ottengono punteggi alti per la valutazione ...Ghostrunner: annunciato il sequelLorella Boccia : mi ispiro a Ellen De GeneresKasia Smutniak : I diritti delle donne vanno tutelati!Covid-19 : Cala ancora l'indice di trasmissibilità RtGTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle Missioni Veicoli SpecialiGETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON DISPONIBILE SU STEAM IN ACCESSO ANTICIPATOThe Sims 4 annuncia Oasi in Giardino KitXbox compie 20 anni! Al via le celebrazioniGeForce NOW: Biomutant e altri 15 giochi in arrivo

Salvini cleared in ' migrant - abduction' case

Salvini said the case should never have gotten this far after the Senate voted to strip him of his ...

zazoom
Commenta
Salvini cleared in 'migrant - abduction' case (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) Salvini said the case should never have gotten this far after the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in relation to it last year in order for it to proceed. "The judge studied ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Salvini cleared

Salvini cleared in 'migrant - abduction' case

ROME, MAY 14 - A preliminary hearings judge in Catania on Friday cleared League leader Matteo Salvini of accusations that he effectively abducted 131 migrants who had been rescued at sea by refusing to allow the Gregoretti.coast guard ship that they were aboard to ...

Salvini cleared in 'migrant - abduction' case

ROME, MAY 14 - A preliminary hearings judge in Catania on Friday cleared League leader Matteo Salvini of accusations that he effectively abducted 131 migrants who had been rescued at sea by refusing to allow the Gregoretti.coast guard ship that they were aboard to ...
Le Ong: 'Se necessario agiremo ancora come Sea Watch'  Agenzia ANSA

Salvini cleared in 'migrant-abduction' case

ROME, MAY 14 - A preliminary hearings judge in Catania on Friday cleared League leader Matteo Salvini of accusations that he effectively abducted 131 migrants who had been rescued at sea by refusing t ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Salvini cleared
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Salvini cleared Salvini cleared migrant abduction case