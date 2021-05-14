Salvini cleared in ' migrant - abduction' case

(Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021)said theshould never have gotten this far after the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in relation to it last year in order for it to proceed. "The judge studied ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Salvini cleared

Agenzia ANSA

ROME, MAY 14 - A preliminary hearings judge in Catania on Friday cleared League leader Matteo Salvini of accusations that he effectively abducted 131 migrants who had been rescued at sea by refusing to allow the Gregoretti coast guard ship that they were aboard to dock. Salvini said the case should never have gotten this far after the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in relation to it last year in order for it to proceed. "The judge studied ...