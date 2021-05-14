Salvini cleared in 'migrant - abduction' case (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) Salvini said the case should never have gotten this far after the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in relation to it last year in order for it to proceed. "The judge studied ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
