Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec: Accelerating the World-class Brand Build up to Better Lead the High-quality Development of Enterprise (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) - BEIJING, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The "2021 China Brand Value Evaluation Information" released on May 9 amid the Fifth China Brand Day celebration, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") ranks No.1 across the energy and chemical industry in China with a Brand value of 308.59 billion yuan ($48.01 billion), a 9.491 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) growth compare to 2020. Brands value of its Easy Joy, Epec.com, Sinopec Lubricant Company, and Sinopec Donghai Asphalt raised significantly. At the forum on China Corporate Brand Building held on May 10, Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo's keynote speech solemnly stated that Sinopec will accelerate to Build a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, Talks about Hydrogen DevelopmentBEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), shares his perspective on carbon neutrality, the development prospects of carbon neutrality and the overall ...
Donne e clima le priorità nella riunione del B20... Alexander Nikolaevich Shokin (presidente imprenditori russi); Andre Street (Stone e SaltPay); Mark Tucker (Hsbc); Shemara Wikramanayake (Macquarie); Yuzhuo Zhang ...
Sinopec e NIO collaborano sulle stazioni per le batterie Energia Oltre
Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, Talks about Hydrogen DevelopmentBEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), shares his ...
Donne e clima le priorità nella riunione del B20Donne e clima. Sono stati questi i temi al centro del primo incontro dell'International Advocacy Caucus (IAC), l'organismo internazionale del B20 che riunisce 26 leader aziendali dei paesi del G20. Pr ...
