SnowRunner - Stagione 4: New Frontiers uscirà il 18 maggioNVIDIA con la RTX 30 trasforma i laptop Mainstream in device da gamingCome Risparmiare facendo acquisti onlineTOPOLINO presenta LA 24 ORE DI PAPEROPOLIPlayStation VR PS5: 4K, eye-tracking e vibrazionePlayStation Store: nuovo gioco PS4 gratisSchianto a Pignataro : la vittima è giovane residente a CassinoSui vaccini bisogna allungare il passo : In Usa vaccini tra 12 e 15 ...Camorra a Napoli : Blitz al clan CutoloBattlefield 6: il trailer arriverà questa settimana?!

Zhang Yuzhuo | Chairman of Sinopec | Accelerating the World-class Brand Build up to Better Lead the High-quality Development of Enterprise

- BEIJING, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 China Brand Value Evaluation Information released on ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec: Accelerating the World-class Brand Build up to Better Lead the High-quality Development of Enterprise (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) - BEIJING, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The "2021 China Brand Value Evaluation Information" released on May 9 amid the Fifth China Brand Day celebration, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") ranks No.1 across the energy and chemical industry in China with a Brand value of 308.59 billion yuan ($48.01 billion), a 9.491 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) growth compare to 2020. Brands value of its Easy Joy, Epec.com, Sinopec Lubricant Company, and Sinopec Donghai Asphalt raised significantly.   At the forum on China Corporate Brand Building held on May 10, Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo's keynote speech solemnly stated that Sinopec will accelerate to Build a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zhang Yuzhuo

Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, Talks about Hydrogen Development

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), shares his perspective on carbon neutrality, the development prospects of carbon neutrality and the overall ...

Donne e clima le priorità nella riunione del B20

... Alexander Nikolaevich Shokin (presidente imprenditori russi); Andre Street (Stone e SaltPay); Mark Tucker (Hsbc); Shemara Wikramanayake (Macquarie); Yuzhuo Zhang ...
Sinopec e NIO collaborano sulle stazioni per le batterie  Energia Oltre

Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, Talks about Hydrogen Development

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), shares his ...

Donne e clima le priorità nella riunione del B20

Donne e clima. Sono stati questi i temi al centro del primo incontro dell'International Advocacy Caucus (IAC), l'organismo internazionale del B20 che riunisce 26 leader aziendali dei paesi del G20. Pr ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zhang Yuzhuo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zhang Yuzhuo Zhang Yuzhuo Chairman Sinopec Accelerating