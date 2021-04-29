PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggio

BioVaxys Broadens Intellectual Property Portfolio Commercial Trademark Application Filed for CoviDTH® Diagnostic

Commercial Trademark Application Filed for CoviDTH® Diagnostic cancer vaccine platform patent coverage ...

zazoom
Commenta
BioVaxys Broadens Intellectual Property Portfolio Commercial Trademark Application Filed for CoviDTH® Diagnostic (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) Commercial Trademark Application Filed for CoviDTH® Diagnostic cancer vaccine platform patent coverage expanded to NOW include over 12 tumor types VANCOUVER, B.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "the Company"), the world leader in haptenized antigen vaccines for antiviral and cancer Applications, announced today that it has Filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") an intent-to-use Application to register the mark CoviDTH®, it's novel disposable T-cell immune response Diagnostic for SARS-CoV-2.  BioVaxys President and CEO Kenneth ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BioVaxys Broadens
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : BioVaxys Broadens BioVaxys Broadens Intellectual Property Portfolio