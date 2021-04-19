Vidac Pharma Secures EUR 20m Capital Commitment From GEM

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) NESS-ZIONA, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/LTD () a clinical-stage Israel bioceutical company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") a Luxemburg-based private alternative investment group for a EUR 20 million. Under the agreement, GEM commits to providewith a share subscription facility of up to EUR 20 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of the company shares on a European National Stock Exchange.will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under the facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent to the public listing ofShares, GEM will receive warrants to purchase shares of ...