Salvini discusses Atlanticism | China and Russia in exclusive interview

Italy must exclude Chinese companies from the nation’s 5G network, as recommended by the parliamentary ...

Salvini discusses Atlanticism, China and Russia in exclusive interview (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) Italy must exclude Chinese companies from the nation’s 5G network, as recommended by the parliamentary intelligence committee (COPASIR) in 2019, as the state must intervene to safeguard strategic priorities. In an exclusive interview with Formiche.net Matteo Salvini, leader of the League as well as of the centre-right coalition, embraces this line while reinforcing his Atlanticist positioning. Mr Salvini’s guiding light is “common sense”, a conceit he applies to the national strategy to counter the pandemic as well as foreign policy. “It’s about trying to keep good relations with all. Starting – obviously – with our allies, the United States,” he said. The League’s support of Mario Draghi’s government is helping restore his credentials as an Atlanticist and clear some of his characteristic geopolitical ambiguities, ...
