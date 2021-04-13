The Last of Us: Parte II per PS5 in un video che mostra come sarebbe una versione davvero next-gen (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) The Last of Us Parte II, l'apprezzato titolo di Naughty Dog per PS4, non ha ancora una versione per PS5, anche se può essere giocato su next-gen attraverso la retrocompatibilità. Tuttavia, qualcuno ha pensato a come potrebbe essere il titolo su PS5 con un upgrade next-gen. Nello specifico, il canale YouTube ElAnalistaDeBits, ha pensato di realizzare una versione di nuova generazione del gioco targato ND. Il canale Parte dall'ottima versione PS4 e, aggiungendo programmi di upscaling gestiti dall'IA, ottiene come risultato un'immagine in 4K e a 60FPS, ovvero come potrebbe apparire il gioco su PS5 con un apposito aggiornamento. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) Theof UsII, l'apprezzato titolo di Naughty Dog per PS4, non ha ancora unaper PS5, anche se può essere giocato su-gen attraverso la retrocompatibilità. Tuttavia, qualcuno ha pensato apotrebbe essere il titolo su PS5 con un upgrade-gen. Nello specifico, il canale YouTube ElAnalistaDeBits, ha pensato di realizzare unadi nuova generazione del gioco targato ND. Il canaledall'ottimaPS4 e, aggiungendo programmi di upscaling gestiti dall'IA, ottienerisultato un'immagine in 4K e a 60FPS, ovveropotrebbe apparire il gioco su PS5 con un apposito aggiornamento. Leggi altro...

Advertising

CriterionDaily : On March 16, 1975, the casts and crews of Pasolini’s SALÒ and Bertolucci’s 1900 faced off on the field. Final scor… - dancingcookiee : Pinché final de The Last of us 2. - Alessan00431913 : RT @pinkamolly: The Last Shadow Puppets - Miracle Aligner (Official Video) - MondoKennel : Penso che Naughty Dog non stia sviluppando un vero e proprio rifacimento del titolo, ma una revisione tecnica, crea… - pinkamolly : The Last Shadow Puppets - Miracle Aligner (Official Video) -