The Last of Us: Parte II per PS5 in un video che mostra come sarebbe una versione davvero next-gen (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) The Last of Us Parte II, l'apprezzato titolo di Naughty Dog per PS4, non ha ancora una versione per PS5, anche se può essere giocato su next-gen attraverso la retrocompatibilità. Tuttavia, qualcuno ha pensato a come potrebbe essere il titolo su PS5 con un upgrade next-gen. Nello specifico, il canale YouTube ElAnalistaDeBits, ha pensato di realizzare una versione di nuova generazione del gioco targato ND. Il canale Parte dall'ottima versione PS4 e, aggiungendo programmi di upscaling gestiti dall'IA, ottiene come risultato un'immagine in 4K e a 60FPS, ovvero come potrebbe apparire il gioco su PS5 con un apposito aggiornamento. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
La disco music non è una questione di moda: le 30 canzoni che hanno fatto ballare il mondo...23) Heart of glass - Blondie 22) Love to love you baby - Donna Summer 21) September - Earth Wind & Fire 20) C an you feel the force - The Real Thing 19) Across 110th street - Bobby Womack 18) Last ...
Greece: EIB to help manage EUR 5 billion of investments as part of Greek National Recovery and Resilience Plan: "Greece 2.0"Last year the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund provided a record EUR 2.8 billion of new support for high - impact private and public investment in Greece.
