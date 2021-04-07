Denise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILICovid-19 : AstraZeneca taglia le forniture, problemi campagna ...Diablo II Resurrected: l'alfa tecnica è in arrivo questo weekendOggi si torna a Scuola : in classe 5,6 milioni studentiVaccini per dipendenti, firmato l’accordo governo-parti socialiRed Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per Naturalisti

Surge Copper Acquires Strategic Land Position at Berg Project

- TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2 VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

Surge Copper Acquires Strategic Land Position at Berg Project (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) - TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2 VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has executed definitive asset purchase agreements with two vendors to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in the eastern portion of the Berg Property and southern portion of the Ootsa Property. The acquisition of these claims consolidates Surge's ownership of the Bergette prospect area, which is the most advanced regional exploration target on the Berg Property outside of the Berg deposit. The Bergette target area is situated approximately 10 kilometers east of the Berg deposit. Prior exploration ...
