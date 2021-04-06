Prominent Economist Dr Peter Davis Joins The Brattle Group' s London Competition Practice

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021), April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/Thehas welcomed Dr.to itsoffice as a Principal. He brings deep expertise inand regulatory investigations, including experience in matters related to cartels, class actions, mergers and acquisitions, and market investigations. "We're thrilled to haveon board to enhance our offerings to European clients," saidPresident & Principal David L. Sunding. "In addition to being a highly respected's time in academia and hands-on experience at the UKCommission position him uniquely as an expert." "has built an enviable team of experts ...