Prominent Economist Dr. Peter Davis Joins The Brattle Group's London Competition Practice (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) London, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Peter Davis to its London office as a Principal. He brings deep expertise in Competition and regulatory investigations, including experience in matters related to cartels, class actions, mergers and acquisitions, and market investigations. "We're thrilled to have Peter on board to enhance our offerings to European clients," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "In addition to being a highly respected Economist, Peter's time in academia and hands-on experience at the UK Competition Commission position him uniquely as an expert." "Brattle has built an enviable team of experts ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Peter Davis to its London office as a Principal. He brings deep expertise in Competition and regulatory investigations, including experience in matters related to cartels, class actions, mergers and acquisitions, and market investigations. "We're thrilled to have Peter on board to enhance our offerings to European clients," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "In addition to being a highly respected Economist, Peter's time in academia and hands-on experience at the UK Competition Commission position him uniquely as an expert." "Brattle has built an enviable team of experts ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Prominent EconomistSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Prominent Economist