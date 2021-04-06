Cell Biotech acquire a European patent for anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cell Biotech (KRX 049960), a probiotics & microbiome company, has acquired a European patent (Registration No. EP3453718) for the anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus for the new colorectal cancer drug "PP-P8". Following the Korean patent (Registration No. KR10-1910808) and Japanese patent (Registration No. JP6586248), it has also acquired patents in Europe, thereby gain a toehold for entry into the global pharmaceutical market by securing global intellectual property rights. Through this patent, it was found that the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cell Biotech (KRX 049960), a probiotics & microbiome company, has acquired a European patent (Registration No. EP3453718) for the anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus for the new colorectal cancer drug "PP-P8". Following the Korean patent (Registration No. KR10-1910808) and Japanese patent (Registration No. JP6586248), it has also acquired patents in Europe, thereby gain a toehold for entry into the global pharmaceutical market by securing global intellectual property rights. Through this patent, it was found that the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cell Biotech
GenScript Biotech Reports Full Year 2020 Financial ResultsLegend Biotech, a Group subsidiary, continued to drive progress in its cell therapy business. The key milestones include a successful Nasdaq IPO and the submission of BLA to the US FDA for cilta - ...
La prima cellula sintetica capace di replicarsi GUARDAIl risultato, che segna l'ultimo traguardo della biologia sintetica, è pubblicato sulla rivista Cell dal J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) fondato dal pioniere della biologia sintetica Craig Venter, e ...
Oncologia, Takeda fa sua la biotech Maverick Therapeutics per la PharmaStar
Cell Biotech acquire a European patent for anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosusSEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cell Biotech (KRX 049960), a probiotics & microbiome company, has acquired a European patent (Registration No. EP3453718) for the anticancer protein P8 ...
GenScript Biotech Reports Full Year 2020 Financial ResultsLegend Biotech, a Group subsidiary, continued to drive progress in its cell therapy business. The key milestones include a successful Nasdaq IPO and the submission of BLA to the US FDA for cilta-cel.
Cell BiotechSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cell Biotech