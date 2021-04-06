Arriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a RomaACE COMBAT 7 SKIES UNKNOWN: in arrivo aerei sperimentali nel nuovo ...

Cell Biotech acquire a European patent for anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Biotech (KRX 049960), a probiotics & ...

 Cell Biotech (KRX 049960), a probiotics & microbiome company, has acquired a European patent (Registration No. EP3453718) for the anticancer protein P8 originated from Lactobacillus rhamnosus for the new colorectal cancer drug "PP-P8". Following the Korean patent (Registration No. KR10-1910808) and Japanese patent (Registration No. JP6586248), it has also acquired patents in Europe, thereby gain a toehold for entry into the global pharmaceutical market by securing global intellectual property rights. Through this patent, it was found that the ...
