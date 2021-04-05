The Mafia beyond the Alps: the case of France and Corsica (Di lunedì 5 aprile 2021) The Mafia is everywhere in Europe. A clear statement and, mainly, a fact. And yet, it is necessary to understand if the Mafia exists – in another European country – because of its connections with the Italian Mafia presence within the country or because it has developed its own autochthonous Mafia. Italy is often referred to as “the home of the Mafia”, assuming that organised crime can stay contained in specific territories. The dialogue hosted by the Eurispes magazine with Professor Fabrice Rizzoli, Professor of Geopolitics of Crime at Sciences Po, Institute of Political Studies in Paris, focus France and Corsica. Rizzoli is also the director of Crim’HALT, an association that studies and analyse these phenomena, advocating for legislative measures to combat organised ...Leggi su leurispes
the_7theaven : RT @pnkkr4mune: mafia au ?????? - LuarPolin : RT @grizzly284: Seguinte, quem vai escrever a fic Polin au mafia? So who’s gonna write the mafia au Polin? - moonysbee : RT @grizzly284: Seguinte, quem vai escrever a fic Polin au mafia? So who’s gonna write the mafia au Polin? - grizzly284 : Seguinte, quem vai escrever a fic Polin au mafia? So who’s gonna write the mafia au Polin? - Im_The_Victim : @IGNORETHOTS 3’6 mafia -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Mafia
Palermo, arrestato boss di Cosa Nostra: era tornato dal Brasile per festeggiare la PasquaDa qui l'urgenza di fare scattare il fermo disposto dalla Dda di Palermo e che ha interessato altre quattro persone per reati di mafia. Il blitz denominato "Brevis", riguarda in tutto 5 persone ...
Tutti gli album di Francesco De Gregori, dal peggiore al miglioreSe la title track riprende The Window di Cohen, Finestre rotte pesca invece da Someday Baby di ... ipocrisia, bullismo dei potenti, nichilismo, "legalizzare la mafia", analfabetismo emotivo, "l'...
Mafia e antimafia d'Oltralpe: il caso Francia e Corsica L'Eurispes.it
Mafia: arresti Palermo, pm 'Calvaruso tutelava i suoi beni grazie a fedeli prestanome'Palermo, 5 apr. (Adnkronos) - "Le vicissitudini giudiziarie, determinavano in Giuseppe Calvaruso, l’esigenza di porsi al riparo da possibili sequestri in danno dei suoi beni. Egli, pertanto, era indot ...
Demi Lovato sulla bisessualità: "Sono fiera di far parte della comunità LGBTQ"E poi ha chiuso l'intervista, ricordando un episodio: "Avevo sentito qualcuno chiamare la comunità LGBTQ 'The alphabet Mafia ' e lì ho capito che volevo far parte di quella realtà. E ad oggi non posso ...
The MafiaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Mafia