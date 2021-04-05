The Mafia beyond the Alps | the case of France and Corsica

Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 5 aprile 2021) Theis everywhere in Europe. A clear statement and, mainly, a fact. And yet, it is necessary to understand if theexists – in another European country – because of its connections with the Italianpresence within the country or because it has developed its own autochthonous. Italy is often referred to as “the home of the”, assuming that organised crime can stay contained in specific territories. The dialogue hosted by the Eurispes magazine with Professor Fabrice Rizzoli, Professor of Geopolitics of Crime at Sciences Po, Institute of Political Studies in Paris, focusand. Rizzoli is also the director of Crim’HALT, an association that studies and analyse these phenomena, advocating for legislative measures to combat organised ...