Avista submits 2021 Electric Integrated Resource Plan

In its 2021 Electric Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed today with the Washington Utilities and ...

In its 2021 Electric Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed today with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utility Commission, Avista is projecting a much ...
Avista anticipates customer load growth of 0.3 percent per year, similar to the projected growth rate in the 2020 IRP. IRP Process Each IRP is a thoroughly researched and data - driven document ...
