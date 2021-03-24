WATCH DOGS: LEGION REGALA UN WEEKEND DI PROVA DAL 25 AL 29 MARZONintendo - collaborazione Animal Crossing e SanrioCarlo Pensalfine ucciso dal Covid a 90 anni : il famoso Bacio ... DESTINY 2: Nuovo assalto - Terreni di ProvaRed Dead Online: bonus in Una nuova fonte di impegno e nella terra ...MSA app error blocca Xiaomi: ecco come risolvereSHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...

Timex® Unveils New Brand Campaign: WE DON'T STOP™, At A Time When Perserverance Is Needed Most (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) The company that 'Takes A Licking and Keeps on Ticking' Evolves to Reflect a New Outlook MIDDLEBURY, Conn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Time, a world leader in watchmaking, Unveils its new Brand Campaign – WE DON'T STOP™. The slogan known around the world, "It takes a licking and keeps on ticking," is getting a modern update that better expresses the outlook and mindset of the company in the 21st century. With the Campaign's debut, Timex Unveils its new creative featuring notable change makers from around the world who display their resilience and are inspiring others through their actions, as well as supporting the #TOGETHERBAND Campaign, through action and a charitable donation to further the "We Don't Stop" ...
