Timex® Unveils New Brand Campaign | WE DON' T STOP™ | At A Time When Perserverance Is Needed Most

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) The company that 'Takes A Licking and Keeps on Ticking' Evolves to Reflect a New Outlook MIDDLEBURY, Conn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a world leader in watchmaking,its new– WE DON'T. The slogan known around the world, "It takes a licking and keeps on ticking," is getting a modern update that better expresses the outlook and mindset of the company in the 21st century. With the's debut,its new creative featuring notable change makers from around the world who display their resilience and are inspiring others through their actions, as well as supporting the #TOGETHERBAND, through action and a charitable donation to further the "We Don't Stop" ...