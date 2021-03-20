Superare la fatica da quarantenaNecromunda: Hired Gun - Reveal TrailerPAYDAY 3 arriverà nel 2023PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: LA BATTAGLIA DI NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHRedmi Note 10 Pro sta arrivando!Microsoft Flight Simulator: Raddoppio delle prestazioni con un ...L’impatto della tecnologia sull’industria della finanzaSony e RTS hanno annunciato l'acquisizione di Evolution Championship ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, l’espansione L’Ira dei Druidi arriva il 29 ...SCARLET NEXUS sarà disponibile a giugno

No Matter Studios ha recentemente condiviso una nuova notizia per il suo tanto atteso titolo Praey for ...

Praey for the Gods sulle orme di Shadow of the Colossus ha finalmente una finestra di lancio (Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) No Matter Studios ha recentemente condiviso una nuova notizia per il suo tanto atteso titolo Praey for the Gods, il survival game ispirato, in tematiche e atmosfera, a Shadow of the Colossus. La notizia in questione è quella che molti stavano aspettando: il team ha infatti annunciato il periodo d'uscita del gioco, attualmente previsto per la fine di aprile. "Alla fine del 2020, abbiamo condiviso un trailer d'annuncio per PS5, con un'uscita stimata per il primo trimestre del 2021. Siamo vicini a quella finestra. A dire il vero, avremo potuto finire il titolo entro marzo, se non addirittura prima, se non ci fosse stato tutto questo casino, ma abbiamo pensato di rifinirlo un pochino, invece di pubblicarlo subito. In questo momento, la nostra finestra di lancio è verso la ...
