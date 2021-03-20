Praey for the Gods sulle orme di Shadow of the Colossus ha finalmente una finestra di lancio (Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) No Matter Studios ha recentemente condiviso una nuova notizia per il suo tanto atteso titolo Praey for the Gods, il survival game ispirato, in tematiche e atmosfera, a Shadow of the Colossus. La notizia in questione è quella che molti stavano aspettando: il team ha infatti annunciato il periodo d'uscita del gioco, attualmente previsto per la fine di aprile. "Alla fine del 2020, abbiamo condiviso un trailer d'annuncio per PS5, con un'uscita stimata per il primo trimestre del 2021. Siamo vicini a quella finestra. A dire il vero, avremo potuto finire il titolo entro marzo, se non addirittura prima, se non ci fosse stato tutto questo casino, ma abbiamo pensato di rifinirlo un pochino, invece di pubblicarlo subito. In questo momento, la nostra finestra di lancio è verso la ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) No Matter Studios ha recentemente condiviso una nuova notizia per il suo tanto atteso titolofor the, il survival game ispirato, in tematiche e atmosfera, aof the. La notizia in questione è quella che molti stavano aspettando: il team ha infatti annunciato il periodo d'uscita del gioco, attualmente previsto per la fine di aprile. "Alla fine del 2020, abbiamo condiviso un trailer d'annuncio per PS5, con un'uscita stimata per il primo trimestre del 2021. Siamo vicini a quella. A dire il vero, avremo potuto finire il titolo entro marzo, se non addirittura prima, se non ci fosse stato tutto questo casino, ma abbiamo pensato di rifinirlo un pochino, invece di pubblicarlo subito. In questo momento, la nostradiè verso la ...

