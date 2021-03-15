Absen Product Launch: Discover MicroLED and Brand-New Innovative Product Series (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On March 12, Absen held the spring Launch event live to the global audience, showcasing Absen's new-gen MicroLED display technology and three other Innovative new Products. The iCon3.0 Series, a Product Absen has continued to develop, is the 3rd generation of iCon Series and a professional solution focusing on the conferencing area. The Aurora Series with 10,000nits brightness, shines like aurora in the outdoor installation. And the transparent Product Series, JadeDragon, a highly transparent LED screen, is a perfect eyecatcher for the cutting-edge store with its high ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
