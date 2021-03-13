Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the 33rdRoth Capital Conference on March 15 - 17 | 2021

(Di sabato 13 marzo 2021) The renewable jet and diesel fuel produced at theCarbon Zero plant may be used in today's airplane, truck, and ship fleets without significant changes in fueling infrastructure or engines. ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Aemetis CEO

Padova News

Presentations to Institutional Investors and Stock Analysts CUPERTINO, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via NewMediaWire, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that Chairman andEric McAfee will present to institutional investors and stock analysts at the Virtual 33 rd Roth Capital Conference on March 15 - ...... including a one hour presentation on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 pm Eastern time by Eric McAfee, the Chairman andof. The presentation also will be filed today with the SEC under Form S - 8. ...