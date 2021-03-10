Lingokids is looking for highly qualified talent to reinforce its international growth

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lingokids looking

Best Movie

Theteam is currently made up of about one hundred people of twenty different nationalities. About LingokidsLingokids is the learning app for children from 2 to 8 years old. More than 25 ...Theteam is currently made up of about one hundred people of twenty different nationalities. About LingokidsLingokids is the learning app for children from 2 to 8 years old. More than 25 ...MADRID, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the startup ecosystem is an essential focus of job creation. Such is the case with Lingokids, which ...