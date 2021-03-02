Pomelli o Maniglie: una guida per aiutarvi nella sceltaChi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass Battaglia

Urban Adaptation competition winners introduce ideas for flexible and sustainable urban construction

- HELSINKI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The urban Adaptation competition challenged architects and ...

The urban Adaptation competition challenged architects and students from around the world to design an innovative modular wood design for a public building or a building system that easily adapts to the changing needs of the community. The competition, organised by Metsä Group, Aalto University and the Finnish Ministry of the Environment, proved a success – it received a total of 154 entries from 48 countries!     The results of the urban Adaptation competition show how modular construction using engineered wood products like Kerto LVL (laminated veneer lumber) enables adaptable, sustainable and cost-competitive construction. "We've seen ...
Giovedì 10 dicembre, dalle 12,30 alle 13,30, si terrà il webinar " Urban adaptation in Europe: how cities respond to climate change ", organizzato da Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change
