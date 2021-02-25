Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060PAW PATROL: ARRIVA LA LINEA CHARGED UPTerapie Intensive : 8 Regioni oltre soglia crisiCarte collezionabili Pokemon sbancano su TWITCH Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...

The World' s First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV - C SEED introduces the M1 Redefining Luxury and Style
Following in the footsteps of the award-winning C SEED 201 TV, the brand new C SEED M1 takes the stage. ...

The World's First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV - C SEED introduces the M1 Redefining Luxury and Style (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Following in the footsteps of the award-winning C SEED 201 TV, the brand new C SEED M1 takes the stage. This is the First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV and the latest evolution in Luxury AV technology WIENER NEUDORF, Austria, 25 February 2021 /PRNewswire/

C SEED proudly presents the revolutionary M1, marking a new state of the art package in TV technology and design: A sculpture-like column rises silently from the floor, unfolding an enormous 165" 4k Micro LED TV display with a high precision frame machined from a solid block of aviation-grade aluminum alloy to provide the ultimate TV experience. 4k Micro LED technology creates amazingly vibrant colors and a truly stunning resolution. A special screen surface ...
