The World's First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV - C SEED introduces the M1 Redefining Luxury and Style (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Following in the footsteps of the award-winning C SEED 201 TV, the brand new C SEED M1 takes the stage. This is the First Foldable 165-inch Micro LED TV and the latest evolution in Luxury AV technology WIENER NEUDORF, Austria, 25 February 2021 /PRNewswire/



C SEED proudly presents the revolutionary M1, marking a new state of the art package in TV technology and design: A sculpture-like column rises silently from the floor, unfolding an enormous 165" 4k Micro LED TV display with a high precision frame machined from a solid block of aviation-grade aluminum alloy to provide the ultimate TV experience. 4k Micro LED technology creates amazingly vibrant colors and a truly stunning resolution. A special screen surface ...

