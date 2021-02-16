Mkers e Italiacamp partecipano a My Camp per promuovere i valori ...Chi è Antonella PrennerPaola Di Benedetto e Federico RossiGF VIP : Andrea Zenga su RosalindaTommaso Zorzi fidanzataChi è Tommaso Zorzi il concorrente della quinta edizione del Grande ...Chi è Giuliano il fidanzato di Adua Del Vescovo, Rosalida Cannavò?GF Vip : Chi è il terzo finalista tra Tommaso, Rosalinda e AndreaPorto-Juventus: dove vederla e probabili formazioniLG TONE FREE FN7: NUOVE CUFFIE TRUE WIRELESS CON CANCELLAZIONE DEL ...

Florim Obtains B Corp Certification

Another Milestone Confirming An Evolutionary Way Of Doing Business FIORANO MODENESE, Italy, Feb. 16, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Florim Obtains B Corp Certification (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) Another Milestone Confirming An Evolutionary Way Of Doing Business FIORANO MODENESE, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In December 2020, Florim obtained B Corp Certification. An extraordinary achievement for a manufacturing company in a highly energy- and resource-dependent market such as that of ceramics. The B Corp Certification was achieved as the result of an ongoing process begun some time ago, the main stages of which involved the company's transformation to a Benefit Corporation in March 2020, and the adoption of new articles of association, introducing the commitment to produce, in addition to profit for shareholders, also a positive impact on the environment, territory and community. Chairman Claudio Lucchese stated: "For us, the transition to a Benefit ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Florim Obtains

Florim Obtains B Corp Certification
Another Milestone Confirming An Evolutionary Way Of Doing Business FIORANO MODENESE, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2020, Florim ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Florim Obtains
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Florim Obtains Florim Obtains Corp Certification