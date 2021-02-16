Florim Obtains B Corp Certification (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) Another Milestone Confirming An Evolutionary Way Of Doing Business FIORANO MODENESE, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In December 2020, Florim obtained B Corp Certification. An extraordinary achievement for a manufacturing company in a highly energy- and resource-dependent market such as that of ceramics. The B Corp Certification was achieved as the result of an ongoing process begun some time ago, the main stages of which involved the company's transformation to a Benefit Corporation in March 2020, and the adoption of new articles of association, introducing the commitment to produce, in addition to profit for shareholders, also a positive impact on the environment, territory and community. Chairman Claudio Lucchese stated: "For us, the transition to a Benefit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In December 2020, Florim obtained B Corp Certification. An extraordinary achievement for a manufacturing company in a highly energy- and resource-dependent market such as that of ceramics. The B Corp Certification was achieved as the result of an ongoing process begun some time ago, the main stages of which involved the company's transformation to a Benefit Corporation in March 2020, and the adoption of new articles of association, introducing the commitment to produce, in addition to profit for shareholders, also a positive impact on the environment, territory and community. Chairman Claudio Lucchese stated: "For us, the transition to a Benefit ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Florim ObtainsFlorim Obtains B Corp Certification
Another Milestone Confirming An Evolutionary Way Of Doing Business FIORANO MODENESE, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2020, Florim ...
Florim ObtainsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Florim Obtains