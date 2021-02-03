Fleet Complete' s 2021 Outlook Report Reveals Key Insights Into Shifting Telematics Industry

(Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) "Unpackingforin North America, Europe, and Australia" provides data-driventhe commercial vehicle, detailing trends gathered directly from stakeholders within the's ecosystem. TORONTO, Feb. 3,/PRNewswire/, a global provider of connected mobility solutions for businesss, assets, and mobile workers, has released its annual"Unpackingforin North America, Europe, and Australia", focusing on commercial vehicletrends and. Between October and December of 2020, ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fleet Complete

DigitaleSiciliana

... Branded and Unbranded Wholesale Fuel operations; Trucking/Logistics operations; Card Lock/... among other things, the timing and ability of the Company toany potential investments or ...... Branded and Unbranded Wholesale Fuel operations; Trucking/Logistics operations; Card Lock/... among other things, the timing and ability of the Company toany potential investments or ...Per avere veicoli senza segreti in qualsiasi momento la soluzione è Fleet Analytics, che Vodafone automotive propone in due versioni, Base e Pro ...Geotab e Webfleet Solutions hanno analizzato i dati sulla mobilità delle flotte nel 2020 e ricavato 5 tendenze destinate ad avere sempre più rilevanza ...