Over 300 companies and organizations join forces to help resolve a humanitarian crisis on the world's ocean (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Global industry and human rights leaders, including A.P. Møller - Mærsk, BP, BW, Cargill, COSCO, DOW, Euronav, MISC, NYK, Rio Tinto, Shell, Trafigura, Unilever and Vale, sign the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change in a worldwide call to action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands of seafarers from across the globe have been left stranded working aboard ships beyond the expiry of their initial contracts and are unable to be relieved since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Fatigue after long periods at sea has significant consequences on the physical and mental wellbeing of seafarers. It also increases the risk of maritime incidents and environmental disasters, and poses a threat to the integrity of maritime supply chains, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Over 300Sono 300 i medici caduti per il Covid ma "non chiamateci eroi"
Milano, 23 gen. (askanews) - 'Non vogliamo più essere chiamati eroi: pretendiamo fatti concreti per tutelare la nostra salute'. È fermo il ...
L'Ordine dei Medici tuona: "Basta chiamarci eroi, ora vaccinateci tutti"
I medici morti dall'inizio della pandemia sono 300, il presidente della Federazione: "È inaccettabile osservare una larga parte della professione non ancora immunizzata" ...
