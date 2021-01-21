Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | trailer sui personaggiTurrican Flashback arriva il 29 gennaioASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...

Sberbank AI Alliance international junior AI contest accepting entries

MOSCOW, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 AI international junior contest is accepting entries ...

The 2021 AI international junior contest is accepting entries from schoolchildren. Organized by Sber jointly with the AI Alliance companies. The contest has a mission to popularize artificial intelligence among children and young people, as well as engage and support children with outstanding AI talents worldwide. Contenders will compete in one of the 10 areas, including the analysis of Earth sensing data, EdTech, security, recommender services, finance, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, medicine, etc. The online stage of the competition starts 31st January 2021 and will consist of two parts: first, participants will take up challenges on the competition website, then they will participate in a team round, which requires that ...
