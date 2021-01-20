People's China explores stories behind the effort of poverty alleviation in China's villages (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China announced the ending of absolute poverty in 2020. But the country isn't celebrating yet. This short documentary tries to reveal stories of thousands of so-called "poverty fighters" in China's poorest villages. Zuoquan, in northern China'sShanxi Province, was once a national-level poverty-stricken county. In 2014, the county launched a campaign on targeted poverty alleviation with an aim to lift local People out of poverty through resource integration and industrial development. By 2019, Zuoquan had been removed from the list of poverty-stricken counties and developed many ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
palosu1 : @MilanoFinanza La China è fatta di 1.500.000.000 di popolo operativo che genera un Pil di $14.300 Mld (100mila Mld… - ludmyla2803 : #China #Cina #COVID19 Festeggiano il #capodanno2021 e sale la curva dei contagi. Festeggiate tutti stasera!… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : People ChinaHiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China
SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all-electric vehicle brand, has been granted exclusive naming rights for the popular 2021 Spartan Race in China. With a mis ...
CGTN?China’s Winter Sports in Full Swing as 2022 Winter Olympics Approaches
China's winter sports industry has gotten back on its feet despite last year's blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, and things are beginning to warm up, especially in Zhangjiakou and Beijing, both host ci ...
