Live-streaming Broadcasters Come Together to Celebrate Resilience and Creativity at the BIGO Awards Gala 2021 (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BIGO Technology (BIGO), the company responsible for popular new age communication platforms like BIGO Live (Live streaming) and Likee (short-form videos), will host its second annual BIGO Awards Gala at 8 p.m. (GTM+8) on January 21 to Celebrate the Resilience of its broadcasting community throughout the past year. The event is set to take place through BIGO Live's very own Music Livehouse channel (BIGO ID: music), with dozens of Broadcasters being recognized and awarded. This year's theme is "Connecting the World," so BIGO specifically designed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BIGO Technology (BIGO), the company responsible for popular new age communication platforms like BIGO Live (Live streaming) and Likee (short-form videos), will host its second annual BIGO Awards Gala at 8 p.m. (GTM+8) on January 21 to Celebrate the Resilience of its broadcasting community throughout the past year. The event is set to take place through BIGO Live's very own Music Livehouse channel (BIGO ID: music), with dozens of Broadcasters being recognized and awarded. This year's theme is "Connecting the World," so BIGO specifically designed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
reportrai3 : Douyu e Huya, sono le principali piattaforme cinesi di live streaming. Entrambe di proprietà di Tencent, la più gra… - reportrai3 : Da tempo c’è chi incassa facendo dirette web, l’Agenzia delle entrate fa fatica un po’ a stare al passo con i tempi… - reportrai3 : #Report lunedì 21.20 @RaiTre Il live streaming ha conquistato una grossa fetta del pubblico di Youtube. La piattafo… - LaStatale : Torna la #musica dell'@OrchestraUniMI ?? Il #19gennaio, alle ore 19, il concerto d'apertura della 21esima stagione c… - Ansa_ER : Musica: al via a Parma, 'Salotto Toscanini'. Con concerto d'archi in live streaming il 16/1 #ANSA -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Live streamingDon Backy su Catanzaro Village, un tandem di “emozioni” in live streaming Soverato Web Bundesliga, Hoffenheim – Arminia Bielefeld: diretta live, risultato in tempo reale
La partita Hoffenheim - Arminia Bielefeld di Sabato 16 gennaio 2021 in diretta: presentazione, formazioni e cronaca in tempo reale del match valido per la 16° giornata di Bundesliga ...
Musica: al via a Parma, 'Salotto Toscanini'
La Fondazione Toscanini di Parma inaugura la nuova rassegna di musica da camera "Salotto Toscanini" con una formazione di Quartetto e una di Quintetto d'archi composte da strumentisti dell'orchestra m ...
Live streamingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Live streaming