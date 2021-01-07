Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Panalgo's IHD Platform to Be Used by the European Medicines Agency for Real-World Data Analytics (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Panalgo's IHD software to be Used by the EMA to rapidly answer questions around drug safety and efficacy and better understand Real-World medication use BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Panalgo, a leading healthcare Analytics company, today announced that its Instant Health Data (IHD) Platform will be Used by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to facilitate the analysis of Real-World Data. EMA will use IHD to undertake rapid analyses of Electronic Healthcare Data (EHDs) accessible in-house (currently Data from the UK, France, and Germany) to more quickly examine drug utilization, assess ...
