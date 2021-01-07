Panalgo's IHD Platform to Be Used by the European Medicines Agency for Real-World Data Analytics (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Panalgo's IHD software to be Used by the EMA to rapidly answer questions around drug safety and efficacy and better understand Real-World medication use BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Panalgo, a leading healthcare Analytics company, today announced that its Instant Health Data (IHD) Platform will be Used by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to facilitate the analysis of Real-World Data. EMA will use IHD to undertake rapid analyses of Electronic Healthcare Data (EHDs) accessible in-house (currently Data from the UK, France, and Germany) to more quickly examine drug utilization, assess ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
