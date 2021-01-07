Golden Agri-Resources Provides Sustainable Food Supply amid COVID-19

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/-19's impact continues to be felt, especially among vulnerable parts of in rural Indonesia wheresecurity and income generation have been put at risk by the pandemic. In response, leading palm oil-basedbusiness,(GAR), has increased focus onsecurity and livelihoods programmes to support communities where the company operates. "During the-19 pandemic, we saw that access to nutritiouswas an even greater challenge for rural communities. Our Alternative Livelihood and Integrated Ecological Farming Programmes, have been helping communities plan, fund, and grow their own, allowing them to be less reliant on supplies ...