Golden Agri-Resources Provides Sustainable Food Supply amid COVID-19

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19's impact continues to be felt, especially ...

COVID-19's impact continues to be felt, especially among vulnerable parts of in rural Indonesia where Food security and income generation have been put at risk by the pandemic. In response, leading palm oil-based Agribusiness, Golden Agri-Resources (GAR), has increased focus on Food security and livelihoods programmes to support communities where the company operates. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw that access to nutritious Food was an even greater challenge for rural communities. Our Alternative Livelihood and Integrated Ecological Farming Programmes, have been helping communities plan, fund, and grow their own Food, allowing them to be less reliant on supplies ...
