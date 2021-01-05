Bay Materials Obtains Patents to Protect Innovative Clear-Aligner Material Zendura™ FLX (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) FREMONT, California, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bay Materials LLC, a leader in high-performance thermoformable plastic Materials for orthodontic Clear Aligner therapy (CAT), today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark office has allowed and issued its second patent for Bay's "Dual Shell Dental Appliance and Material Constructions" family of Patents. The new patent, US 10,870,263 B2, issued in December 2020 with 34 claims covering thermoformable sheets and orthodontics appliances, and complements the initial patent, US 10,549,511 B2 issued in February 2020. "These Patents cover Bay Materials' Zendura™ FLX Aligner Materials ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
