RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Improved Formula For Hair Collection

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) Physician Led Assortment to Launch Globally December 2020 VENTURA, California, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/Longtime leader and pioneer in the beauty andcategory,the retion and improvement of theirCare. Comprised of a Thickening Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner and Volume Enhancing Foam, this three-product assortment will supplement the brand's award-winning lash and brow products and provide an unrivaled solution to revive fine and thinningfor both men and women. "We are devoted to delivering the very best results and ingredients across all of our products," says Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash. "By refinings ...