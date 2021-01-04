RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Improved Formula For Hair Collection (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) Physician Led Assortment to Launch Globally December 2020 VENTURA, California, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Longtime leader and pioneer in the beauty and Hair category, RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces the reFormulation and improvement of their Hair Care Collection. Comprised of a Thickening Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner and Volume Enhancing Foam, this three-product assortment will supplement the brand's award-winning lash and brow products and provide an unrivaled solution to revive fine and thinning Hair for both men and women. "We are devoted to delivering the very best results and ingredients across all of our products," says Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "By refining Formulas ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
