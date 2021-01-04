ASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensa

RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Improved Formula For Hair Collection

Physician Led Assortment to Launch Globally December 2020  VENTURA, California, Jan. 4, 2021 ...

 Longtime leader and pioneer in the beauty and Hair category, RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces the reFormulation and improvement of their Hair Care Collection. Comprised of a Thickening Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner and Volume Enhancing Foam, this three-product assortment will supplement the brand's award-winning lash and brow products and provide an unrivaled solution to revive fine and thinning Hair for both men and women. "We are devoted to delivering the very best results and ingredients across all of our products," says Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "By refining Formulas ...
